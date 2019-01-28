A Great Year In Store For The Okotoks And District Chamber Of Commerce

A great year is in store for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce after a successful Annual General Meeting this past Wednesday.

Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says he's looking to forward to working with some new faces on the Board of Directors.

"We do have some new faces from some different industries in Okotoks. It's always good to get some new ideas and a fresh look at some things. I think we're going to get a lot of things accomplished. We already have a few things in the works, and I'm excited to work with this new board on making some of those things happen," he said.

Hall says there are some busy weeks ahead as they get things rolling after the meeting.

"We're going to have a board orientation meeting, and we will elect the Executive to the Board, and assign Committee Chairs. So, the next couple months for us are going to be really exciting," he said.

In addition to voting on the Board of Directors, two new Vice Presidents were sworn in, Kathy Thirsk and Andrea Glowatsky, and new bylaws were updated that had not been changed for a number of years.

Hall adds there are plenty of additional opportunities to help out with the Chamber.

"We have Committees for every event that we do. If maybe you don't want to commit to full time, but want to help where and when you can, joining a committee is an awesome way to get involved," he said.

He adds anyone interested can contact the chamber, and their name will be passed on the respective committee once that chairs are elected. The only requirement is to be a Chamber member, or an employee of a Chamber member.

The Board Orientation Meeting will take place in the next couple of weeks, with the first official board meeting set for February 12th.

