A Fire Erupted This Afternoon At A Home On Knowles Avenue

Tragedy struck a home on Knowles Avenue around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon as it was engulfed in flames after a fire erupted.

The homeowner was inside the house when it started, stating he was sitting in his living room when he noticed a crackling sound and smoke coming from the back end of the house at 18 Knowles Avenue.

When he went to check, he saw flames and immediately called 911 and ran bare foot to his garage to move his motorcycles out.

He was only able to remove one of the two before the fire became out of control and he had to run to safety, burning his arm in the flames before escaping through the back yard side gate.

The only other occupant was his daughter, who thankfully was at work at the time.

Fire crews, EMS and police responded to the scene where they were able to get the blaze under control, and everyone made it out safely, including the neighbouring homes that did not catch fire.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as crews have road blocks in place until further notice.

There`s no word on what the cause of blaze was, and we'll update the story as it progresses.

