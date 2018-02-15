A Couple Of Changes To Foothills Comic Con in 2018

Organizers with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society are already gearing up for the 2nd Annual Foothills Comic Con this October.

The Society's Executive Director, Danna Ormstrup, says they're going to make a couple of changes from last year's event, but not a whole bunch.

"It had so much positive feedback from people who had been at other Con's, for it's warmth and really good "rural small town" feel, while having all the "glitz" of a big Comic Con. So, it really did go well and I don't think we're going to change a lot. It was really fun."

The event will be just one day again, but run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., instead of 8 p.m.

All the money raised will go to the Fetal Alcohol Society.

