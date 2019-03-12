$500,000 Modernization for Blackie School

The school in Blackie is getting a $500,000 facelift courtesy of The Foothills County.

The money will go to modernizing the school as well as building public community spaces within it.

Ryan Payne, Deputy CAO and Director Of Community Services says the town's original community spaces are in a state of slow decay.

"An older community hall that's located in Blackie right now, and its starting to reach its end of life, its been there a number of years. Its becoming in rougher and rougher shape as time goes on. As well we've got a library that's being accommodated in the fire hall. And there's been a need for a new kitchen space as well in the community."

Payne says Blackie schools' modernization will include facilities that the entire community can use.

"Planning process with Alberta Education and with Foothills School Division, the County has had the opportunity to incorporate these community needs to replace the hall with a space in the school, and provide some library space, as well as a commercial kitchen for some of the larger community events and functions in Blackie."

Payne says part of the modernization will be getting the Schools' internal workings up to code.

"Sort of safety codes upgrades around mechanical systems and electrical systems and things like that. As well as modernizing the school spaces themselves."

