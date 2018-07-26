Details
Category: Local News

A case of tuberculosis was confirmed in the Calgary Cone by Alberta Health Services.

This week AHS sent notification letters to 81 people who may have been exposed to the disease.

The letters contain information on arrangements for TB assessment, screening, and treatment if required.

The exposures are said to have been contained to one Calgary area school and are not a risk to the public as the risk of transmission is low.

AHS won't be releasing details on the name of the school where the exposure took place.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Working With Your Spouse Can Work

When a husband and wife team up for work outside the home, it can be an interesting journey, to say the least. Michelle Morrison, Part-Owner and Stylist at Blunt Hair Studio in Okotoks, says she and…

Stats Prove Rural Crime Is Growing Fast

We all know rural crime in the Foothills is on the rise, but a new Stats-Can report tells us just how bad it's getting. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba account for half the rural crime in Canada.…

Cause Of Fire On Knowles Avenue Still Under Investigation

The Okotoks Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a home on Knowles Avenue last week. Fire Chief, Ken Thevenot, says the fire appears to have started on…

Community Comes Together To Help Victims Of Knowles Avenue Fire

Neighbours and the Okotoks community have come together to help the victims of the Knowles Avenue fire last week. Naydene Lewis, who lives just a few doors down from the home at 18 Knowles Avenue,…

Tuberculosis Case Confirmed In Calgary Zone

A case of tuberculosis was confirmed in the Calgary Cone by Alberta Health Services. This week AHS sent notification letters to 81 people who may have been exposed to the disease. The letters contain…

Locals Claim Their Stampede Prizes

A big day for a couple of locals who made their way back to Stampede Park in Calgary to claim their winnings from this year's Stampede Lotteries. High River's Randy & Barb Jones picked up their brand…

Two Men In Custody In Connection With Okotoks Assault

Okotoks and High River RCMP have made a pair of arrests in an assault case from a couple of weeks ago. Back in Monday, July 9, police say a trio of men burst into an Okotoks home assaulting the owner…

A Spooky Summer With Okotoks Full Moon Ghost Tours

Okotoks residents are invited to add some thrill to their summer with the annual Full Moon Ghost Tours. The tours have been taking place for 10 years around Halloween and this is the fourth year for…

Feeding The Foothills A Success For The Okotoks Food Bank

The annual Feeding the Foothills campaign wrapped up on July 12th with amazing results again in food and cash donations. Sheila Hughes, Executive Director for the Okotoks Food Bank, says the annual…

Anthem United And Builders Support Sheep River Health Trust

Anthem United, a Sheep River Health Trust Champion, joined with other home builders in Okotoks last week to support the Sheep River Health Trust. Tanya Thorn, Sheep River Health Trust Representative,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login