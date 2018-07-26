Stats Prove Rural Crime Is Growing Fast

We all know rural crime in the Foothills is on the rise, but a new Stats-Can report tells us just how bad it's getting.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba account for half the rural crime in Canada.

In Alberta rural crime rates are 38 per cent higher than urban crime, 36 per cent more in Saskatchewan and Manitoba leads the way, where rural crime is 42 per cent higher than urban crime rates.

Canada wide, the rural crime rate is 30 per cent higher than urban crime rates, with just under 6,581 per 100,000 population for rural crime, compared to 5,082 incidents per 100,000 for urban crime.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba are seeing higher rates of violent rural crime, while in Alberta, the increase is largely due to higher rates of property crime.

The numbers are part of the overall 2017 Police-Reported Crime Statistics Report.

