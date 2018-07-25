Two Men In Custody In Connection With Okotoks Assault

Okotoks and High River RCMP have made a pair of arrests in an assault case from a couple of weeks ago.

Back in Monday, July 9, police say a trio of men burst into an Okotoks home assaulting the owner in what they say was a targeted attack.

Police have arrested and charged 47 year old Chad Allen Eroshinsky and 28 year old Colton Wayne Moncrieff with break and enter, common assault, robbery, aggravated assault, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Both men remain in custody, while police search for a third suspect, described as 6 feet tall, slender, with medium length curly blonde hair.

Call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca if you can help.

