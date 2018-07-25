A Spooky Summer With Okotoks Full Moon Ghost Tours

Okotoks residents are invited to add some thrill to their summer with the annual Full Moon Ghost Tours.

The tours have been taking place for 10 years around Halloween and this is the fourth year for the summer tours.

Kathy Coutts, ghost tour guide, says the event offers a spooky look at Okotoks past.

"It's a fun, light hearted look at the history of Okotoks and we share some ghost stories, murder mysteries, and crimes that occurred in Okotoks in the early part of the development of the town."

Coutts says there's a couple popular stories that are shared.

"One of the most famous ghost stories in Okotoks is the ghost at the Okotoks train station, and that ghost has been experienced for decades, and same with the ghost up at Okotoks Junior High School, that one has been experienced for decades as well."

Tour times on Friday, July 24th are 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. with a ticket price of $5 each plus GST. The Full Moon Ghost Tours are recommended for children aged 13-years-old and up.

Tickets can be purchased at the Okotoks Art Gallery or by calling (403) 938-3204.

The tours will begin at the Okotoks Museum and Archives.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]