24th Annual World Teachers Day

October 5th is World Teacher day, a day dedicated to acknowledging the contributions of teachers across the world.

Local teacher with the Foothills School Division, Sherene Schmidtler, says the profession can be rewarding in more ways than one:

"Probably the most rewarding part of being a teacher is that connection that you get with your students, you get to see the light go on, you get to see them make that connection. It's not so much about the marks, it's not so much about what they're learning, it's about who they are as people and connecting with them that way. I think that's the most rewarding part."

Schmidtler says that even though teachers in her division get the day off, they won't be completely off the hook., remarking that most of her colleagues were probably at home marking tests and papers.

This is the 24th annual World Teacher Day, the first being held in 1994.

