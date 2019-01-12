Details
Category: Local News

It was a pretty average year for the Okotoks Fire Department in 2018, with call volumes consistent with the prior year .

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says there has been a slight decrease in calls in the last two years.

"In 2016 we had 995 responses, in 2017 we had 1083, and then in 2018 we had 1081. Pretty close for the last couple years, it's gone up slightly from 2016," he said.

Thevenot says this is partly due to the public awareness campaigns the fire department offers.

"I'm glad they didn't go up too much. You hope that some of our public awareness through our commercial inspections and our home inspection program are helping out with keeping some of the calls down. As well as our open houses, emergency preparedness month and fire prevention month. We hope that reaching out to some of the residents will help keep the calls down," he said.

He adds medical responses make up approximately 40 per cent, followed by alarm system activations at about 23 per cent, 15 per cent motor vehicle accidents, and actual fire responses at 11 per cent. The remaining 11 per cent come from public hazard and public service calls.

Last week, the Okotoks Fire Department responded to 20 calls, eight alarm system activations, eight medical, three motor vehcile accidents, and oner public service response.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

2018 Was An Average Year For The Okotoks Fire Department

It was a pretty average year for the Okotoks Fire Department in 2018, with call volumes consistent with the prior year . Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says there has been a slight decrease in…

Town Looking to Hire Climate Change & Energy Specialist as Part of 2019 Sustainability Initiatives

The Town of Okotoks is gearing up to implement several sustainability initiatives in the new year. With the thirty year Environmental Master Plan having been approved last October, the first…

High River Continues Annexation Negotiations On Three Pieces Of Land

The Town of High River continues to push for the annexation of three pieces of land around the Town. Town Planner Sarah Peck says only one is slated for development at this time. "There's red Tail…

Multi-Vehicle Collision At Southridge Drive & Westland Street

A multi-vehicle collision has slowed traffic at the intersection of Southridge Drive and Westland Street. The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. Fri. and involved two cars, a pick-up truck, and an…

Mayor Of Okotoks Weighs In On Water Supply Strategies

Many residents in Okotoks have questions about how the town plans to rectify the issues that have arisen with water supply in our community. Bill Robertson, Mayor of Okotoks, says the town has been…

Local Youth Ready To Represent Hockey Community

The Town of Okotoks has narrowed down their choices for the Hometown Hockey Three Stars Kids contest. The call was put out in November to select one local male and one female youth who are active in…

Alberta Order of Excellence Accepting Nominees for 2019

The province of Alberta is again taking nominations to award their highest honour, the Alberta Order of Excellence. Each year, ten people are inducted and presented with the insignia in a ceremony…

Good Shepard Students Can Soon Enjoy A New Gym Space

Students at Ecole Good Shepard school will soon be able to enjoy a new and improved gym space after the existing facility was shut down early in the start of the current school year. Scott Morrison,…

Council To Explore Downtown Arts And Learning Campus

A motion to explore re-development options for the municipal land on Riverside Drive to include a downtown arts and learning campus was approved by Town Council this past Monday. Elaine Vincent,…

Oilers to Share Sobering Experiences After Vancouver Trip

The Okotoks Oilers are ready to share an important message with students after a recent trip to Vancouver. In mid-December, four members of the team along with two members of the Okotoks RCMP…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login