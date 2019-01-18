2018 Okotoks Dawgs Award Winners Will Soon Be Recognized

Award winners from the 2018 Okotoks Dawgs season will soon be recognized at the upcoming Annual Premier Banquet and Fundraising event.

The 2018 WMBL, now known as the Western Canadian Baseball League, awards will be presented to Infielder, Eddie Sanchez, for Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year will go to Craig Smith, Outfielder, William Hollis for Rookie of the Year, and Infielder, Richard Mascarenas for the True Grit award.

Dawgs hall of fame inductions will feature speeches from 2019 inductees, Terry McKaig and Michael Rose.

The Dawgs organization will reunite at what is considered the unofficial start to the countdown of the 2019 season at the beginning of February.

