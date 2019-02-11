Friday night saw the 11th Annual Show the Love heART Gala from Foothills SNAPS.

The Royal Canadian Legion partnered with SNAPS to provide the High River venue, with Jim Smith acting as guest auctioneer.

Orvella Small, Executive Director with Foothills SNAPS says they had a great time while raising a lot of money.

"You know, when you do art, and I guess we don't really call ourselves artists, we're kind of having fun doing it, you feel a little bit of a risk putting your art out there; how's it going to be received? We had a couple of artists that felt that way and weren't sure they wanted to be in the room when the live auction was going on, but ultimately it's a great deal of fun and all of those artists including myself were amazed."

Small says approximately $4500 was raised for the 21 pieces up for auction.

"It just shows great support for the work that Foothills SNAPS does in the Foothills, and that's supporting families to be able to be informed, to be able to be supported, to be able to make good decisions and wise decisions when it comes to their sons and daughters. It shows support."

Small would like to extend thanks to everyone who attended the gala, all the artists who donated pieces for the auction, and the Royal Canadian Legion for providing the venue.

