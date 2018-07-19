11 Annual Black Diamond Car Show Coming Next Weekend

Black Diamond will be hosting their 11th Annual Car Show next weekend in support of the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Gerry Tofin, Chairperson for the Thumbs Up Association, says this year is her first in organizing the event, and it has a special meaning to her and her family.

"Any proceeds are going to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, and that's because we have a personal connection to the cause. My husband passed away last year, and he always gave a thumbs up when he heard the roar of a motor. He had a very difficult fight with a brain tumour," said Tofin.

The Thumbs Up Association was founded by Tofin, her son Carson and his wife Nicole, and her son Michael and his daughter Sophia, as a way to honour her husband and the battle he faced with a brain tumour, as well as raise funds for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

The car show goes Sunday, July 29th at the Oilfield High School by the curling rink in Black Diamond from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will feature live music, a pancake breakfast and vendors in addition to the show and shine.

Tofin says there will be some new faces this year in addition to the classics.

"Traditionally it's been mostly classics and antiques, and this year we've also brought in Davenport Motorsports and Dale Adams Automotive. they're pretty big in the industry for customizing cars," she said.

Car registrations will taken on site, beginning at 7:30 a.m., and the pancake breakfast will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

