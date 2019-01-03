100 Women Who Care Celebrates 5 Years in the Foothills

100 Women Who Care Foothills is heading into their fifth year of helping local charities.

The group currently has about 53 members and over the last few years has donated $56,000 to organizations in the Foothills.

Executive Director Karen Love says small sacrifices go a long way.

"It feels really good knowing you just have to give up an hour of your time. We all like to give back to our local community in some way, and it's $1.20 per day, is what every member gives back, and it all goes to local charities. You know exactly where it goes; if you give to a big really charity you're not really sure but we know exactly where the money goes."

Love says some of her goals in the coming year are to reach 100 members, and to branch out and learn about other local charities.

"There's lots of charities here that we don't know about, and that's one of the benefits of 100 Women; when someone comes and presents, we get to find out about the amazing work that goes on in our community. I'm looking forward to finding out more this year."

Karen is also hoping to find a venue in High River to host a few of the groups upcoming meetings.

