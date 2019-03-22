The 100 Women Who Care Foothills presented their latest cheque to another deserving Foothills charity last week.

The ladies gave $4,600 to Literacy for Life.

Founder Karen Love says it's the second time they've given to that charity.

"No, it's actually the second. The way it works is you can actually be voted for again after a year. And Literacy for Life was one of our first charities from back in 2016."

Love says the money already has a program to help fund.

"It's going towards the "Dog Tails" program which is an amazing program that they run to help kids who are uncomfortable reading in High River and Okotoks. It's a really good program."

Love says they'll add another $2,300 from the last year's Shaw Charity Classic "Birdies for Kids" program, bringing the total to $6,900.