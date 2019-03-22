Details
Category: Local News

The 100 Women Who Care Foothills presented their latest cheque to another deserving Foothills charity last week.

The ladies gave $4,600 to Literacy for Life.

Founder Karen Love says it's the second time they've given to that charity.

"No, it's actually the second. The way it works is you can actually be voted for again after a year. And Literacy for Life was one of our first charities from back in 2016."

Love says the money already has a program to help fund.

"It's going towards the "Dog Tails" program which is an amazing program that they run to help kids who are uncomfortable reading in High River and Okotoks. It's a really good program."

Love says they'll add another $2,300 from the last year's Shaw Charity Classic "Birdies for Kids" program, bringing the total to $6,900.

More Local News

100 Women GIve Big Cheque To Lit For Life

The 100 Women Who Care Foothills presented their latest cheque to another deserving Foothills charity last week. The ladies gave $4,600 to Literacy for Life. Founder Karen Love says it's the second…

Where's The Pipeline Money In The Budget?

No surprise that this week's Federal Budget isn't sitting well with the Conservatives. Foothills MP, John Barlow, says it's more than just your basic pre-election spending free-for-all, but is a…

The NDP's Erik Overland Talks Highwood Campaign Days After Election Announcement

With the election having been announced just days ago, Highwood candidates are in full campaign mode. Erik Overland, the NDP's Highwood candidate says he's been out talking to constituents even…

Dementia Friendly Communities Bringing Brain Research Study to Okotoks

Dementia Friendly Communities is partnering with the University of Calgary to bring a brain study to Okotoks. The Brain in Motion study examines the relationship between exercise and cognition in…

Town Continues To Advocate For Local Businesses

Okotoks businesses can look forward to some connections and opportunities to come out of the many events and attractions the town has to offer. Cheryl Olson, former Operations Manager for the Okotoks…

Junior Achievement Assists Students With Career Choices

Students from across the Foothills gathered at St. James Parish yesterday for the 2019 World of Choices hosted by Junior Achievement. Davina Comstock, Regional Program Director for the Foothills,…

Local Business Woman Receives Entrepreneurial Award

A local business woman has been recognized for her hard work. Amy Giang, owner of Lube Town, has received the Immigrants of Distinction for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Award. Giang and her family…

National Impaired Driving Prevention Week Well Underway

The week of March 17th-23rd is National Impaired Driving Prevention Week. The Federal Government and RCMP are working to educate Albertans on impaired driving of all kinds in order prevent such cases…

Your Guide to Voting in the Highwood Constituency

With the provincial election having been called yesterday, some residents may be wondering what's required to vote. In order to vote, residents must first register with Elections Alberta. Eligible…

Strathmore RCMP Lay Murder Charges

The investigation by Strathmore RCMP and the RCMP major crimes unit of the death of a man on Sunday, March 17th, has been ruled a homicide. RCMP were called to the scene of a male who had been shot…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login