WMBL Announces Extended Regular Season For 2019

Fans of the Okotoks Dawgs can look forward to more home games next year.

The Western Major Baseball League announced Tuesday that they'll be extending the regular season in 2019 into the first week of August by offering 56 regular season games instead of 48.

This means Dawgs fans will be able to enjoy four more home games at Seaman Stadium.

A slight change will be made to the playoffs to make sure players still make it back to their post secondary schools in a timely fashion. Rather than a best of five series they will switch to a best of three.

Earlier this season the WMBL also announced they will be changing their name in 2019 to the Western Canadian Baseball League, or the WCBL.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]