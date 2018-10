The Foothills Falcons will spend another week at number two in Tier II of the Football Alberta Rankings.

They were 42-0 winners over the Rundle College Cobras Friday, October 12, move to 4-and-2 on the season.

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights beat Strathmore 15-0, but remain in ninth in Tier II.

And the Willow Creek Cobras remain fifth in the Tier IV rankings with a 28-17 win over the Chinook Coyotes.