A great weekend for our Okotoks Bisons in the Heritage Junior B Hockey League, as they moved to within a point of the South Division leading Coaldale Copperheads with a 6-3 win over the Copperheads Saturday night in the snake pit, and also had a victory over the Lomond Lakers 5-2 on Friday.

The High River Flyers won their second straight game, as they handed the Lomond Lakers a 2-1 loss Saturday night in Claresholm.