(VIDEO) Foothills PeeWee Eagles Move Onto The Playoffs

It took a mixture of skill, determination, teamwork and some luck but the Foothills PeeWee Eagles Football team has managed to find a spot in the playoffs this year.

This comes after a victory on October 13 against the Chestermere Chiefs, with the Eagles taking the game 46-6.

Head Coach for the Eagles Lance Kelly says to get the seat in the playoffs, not only were they required to win their game, but some other clubs in the league had to lose.

"It was one of those things that when you get down to the playoffs, I was saying all week that you need a math degree to figure it out. But basically, one of those teams lost, and one of the teams we needed to give up a bunch of points, gave up a bunch of points (On Saturdays game), which moved us from tenth place to seventh place."

The Eagles first match up in the playoffs sees them against the formidable Calgary Cowboys, who are currently second overall in the league.

This isn't the first time the teams have met, as the Cowboys got the best of the Eagles on October 6 beating them 15-0.

Kelly says their incoming battle with the team is both a chance at a rematch and an opportunity to repeat history.

"Our messaging to the players from a coaching side perspective, is we got a another chance at these guys. This happened last year, it's a very similar scenario, but we managed to knock the Cowboys off and moved into the tier one side of the playoffs."

Kelly knows the Cowboys coach and team will be prepared for the Eagles and will not be taking them lightly.

"They've got a good coaching staff, the head coach made some comments over the quality of our defense saying it was one of the best he's seen all year, so they're a good coaching staff and won't be taking us for granted."

Their match against the Cowboys is a 1 p.m. start on Saturday October 20 at Shouldice Park in Calgary.

