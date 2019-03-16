Oilers Win Game 1 of AJHL Playoffs Round 2

The Okotoks Oilers won the first game against the Camrose Kodiaks 5-3 in the second round of the AJHL playoffs.

The Kodiaks had a 3-2 lead halfway through the third period but the Oilers mounted a comeback scoring 3 times in the last 5 minutes for the win.

The Oilers peppered the Kodiaks netminder with 45 shots on net, while the Kodiaks only mustered 20 shots on net.

The Oilers' victory puts them on a 4 game winning streak to start the playoffs.

The Oilers and Kodiaks go head-to-head tonight in the second game of their best of seven series.

Puck drops at 7.