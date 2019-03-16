Details
Category: Local Sports

The Okotoks Oilers won the first game against the Camrose Kodiaks 5-3 in the second round of the AJHL playoffs.

The Kodiaks had a 3-2 lead halfway through the third period but the Oilers mounted a comeback scoring 3 times in the last 5 minutes for the win.

The Oilers peppered the Kodiaks netminder with 45 shots on net, while the Kodiaks only mustered 20 shots on net.

The Oilers' victory puts them on a 4 game winning streak to start the playoffs.

The Oilers and Kodiaks go head-to-head tonight in the second game of their best of seven series.

Puck drops at 7.

More Sports News

Oilers Win Game 1 of AJHL Playoffs Round 2

The Okotoks Oilers won the first game against the Camrose Kodiaks 5-3 in the second round of the AJHL playoffs. The Kodiaks had a 3-2 lead halfway through the third period but the Oilers mounted a…

Oilers Play Opener In Round Two Of Playoffs Tonight

The Okotoks Oilers start round two of the AJHL playoffs tonight at home as they host the Camrose Kodiaks. The Oilers swept the Calgary Mustangs out in the first round three games to one. The Oilers…

Oilers To Battle Kodiaks In Round Two Of AJHL Playoffs

Round two of the AJHL playoffs will be the Okotoks Oilers against the Camrose Kodiaks The Kodiaks defeated the Calgary Mustangs 6-4 game five Wednesday, March 13, in Camrose. The other first round…

Major Hockey Tournament Hits Okotoks This Weekend

Okotoks will become a hockey town this week, when it hosts of the 2019 Atom "AA" Provincial Hockey Championships. Young players from across the Province will come to the Pason Centennial Arena for…

Nanton To Host Provincial Hockey This Week

Nanton will be a busy town this week as they host the Alberta Bantam "C" Hockey Provincials. Davina Comstock with the Organizing Committee, says Nanton hasn't seen a big event like this for quite…

Oilers Sweep First Playoff Series Against Canucks

The Okotoks Oilers will move on to round two of the AJHL playoffs after a 6-0 victory over the Canucks last night in Calgary. Oilers netminder, Brady Parker, saw ONLY six shots in the game, with the…

Oilers One Win Away from Sweeping Opening Series

The Okotoks Oilers managed to best the Calgary Canucks 5-3 in their second game in the best of five AJHL series Friday, March 8. The Canucks didn't go down without a fight and throughout the first…

Falcons Celebrate Sizable Victory Over Knights, Mustangs Girls Defeat Cobras

Foothills Composite High School was packed last night as the hosting Falcons and the Holy Trinity Academy Knights faced off for the Senior Boys Zones Finals. The first half of the game saw both teams…

Oilers & Canucks Start Playoffs Tonight

The Okotoks Oilers start the AJHL playoffs against the Calgary Canucks starting Thursday, March 7. Oilers Coach, Tyler Deis, says he's anticipating the Canucks will come out strong. "You know they've…

Dawgs Announce First 2019 Season Signings

As the 2019 baseball season approaches, the Okotoks Dawgs have announced their first player signings. 2018 Infielder, Richard Mascarenas, and Pitcher, Brock Townsend will be returning for another…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login