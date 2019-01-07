Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus Heading To Junior Nationals

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus is going to get another shot at a national curling title.

He and the rest of the Desmond Young rink eked out an 8-7, extra end, win over Edmonton's Creston Van Amsterdam Sunday, January 6, at the Alberta Junior Men's Curling Playdowns in Okotoks.

Libbus, who went to Moncton for the U-18 Nationals in 2017, says he's excited to get another shot at a Canadian title.

"It's definitely something I wanted to do. Last year we didn't get there, and that was definitely heartbreaking to not be able to play here in a town I've played in for so many years. You know coming back here and being able to do this is unbelievable."

On the ladies side, Edmonton's Selena Sturmay rink snuck past Calgary's Kayla Skrlik 7-6.

Both teams are off to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan for Nationals Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 26.