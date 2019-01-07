Details
Category: Local Sports

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus is going to get another shot at a national curling title.

He and the rest of the Desmond Young rink eked out an 8-7, extra end, win over Edmonton's Creston Van Amsterdam Sunday, January 6, at the Alberta Junior Men's Curling Playdowns in Okotoks.

Libbus, who went to Moncton for the U-18 Nationals in 2017, says he's excited to get another shot at a Canadian title.

"It's definitely something I wanted to do. Last year we didn't get there, and that was definitely heartbreaking to not be able to play here in a town I've played in for so many years. You know coming back here and being able to do this is unbelievable."

junior championships curling jan6 2019 002Edmonton's Selena Sturmay Rink to the ladies Provincial Junior Curling title.

On the ladies side, Edmonton's Selena Sturmay rink snuck past Calgary's Kayla Skrlik 7-6.

Both teams are off to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan for Nationals Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 26.

More Sports News

Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Off to Good Start at Mac's Midget Tourney

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers got off to a decent start at the 41st annual Mac's 'AAA' Midget tournament in Calgary on Boxing Day. They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Calgary Buffaloes at the Max Bell…

Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research. Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging…

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus Heading To Junior Nationals

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus is going to get another shot at a national curling title. He and the rest of the Desmond Young rink eked out an 8-7, extra end, win over Edmonton's Creston Van Amsterdam…

Bisons Victorious Against Cubs In Medicine Hat

There was a few local teams out on the ice on January 5 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Okotoks Bisons were out in Medicine Hat to take on the Cubs and brought them down in the third…

Oilers Bring Down North Division Leaders On The Road

On January 5 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers skated a few circles around the North division leading Sherwood Park Crusaders out on their home ice. The final score of the…

Oilers Sweep Saints On The Road

On January 4 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issue bringing down the Spruce Grove Saints, winning their contest with a solid 5-1 win out in the Grant Fuhr Arena. Oilers…

The Start Of 2019, A Mixed Bag For Local Teams

A few of our local teams dusted off their skates on January 4 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League and hit the ice again to open up 2019, with some mixed results. There wasn't much love for our…

Leaders Pulling Away At Alberta Playdowns

Two teams remain unbeaten at the Alberta Men's and Women's Junior Provincial curling playdowns in Okotoks heading into the final few draws of the round robin. The Edmonton rink of Desmond Young,…

Oilers Kick Off Two Game Northern Roadie In Saint Albert

The Okotoks Oilers are in the Capital Region for a pair of games this weekend. They take on the Saints Friday, January 4 in Spruce Grove. It's off to Sherwood Park Saturday, January 5, for a date…

Flyers Looking For Better Second Half

The High River Flyers are gearing up for the second half of the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season. They sit sixth in the seven team South Division, and Coach Colten Hayes, says he was hoping…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login