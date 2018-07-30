Tough Pill To Swallow As Heat Lose Out In Finals

Details
Category: Local Sports

Heartbreak for the High River Heat at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex Sunday, July 29, as they fell 9-6 to the Lloydminster Extreme in the Provincial Tier II Junior "B" lacrosse gold medal game.

Heat Coach Larry Makortoff says after running the table in the round robin, the team just came out flat in the final.

"They just pressed the ball really hard on us, and we didn't adjust to that. We couldn't catch the ball sometimes and you've got to be able to catch the ball. They were just a little bit better than we were."

The Heat will have to settle for a disappointing silver medal in a season that only saw them lose two games all year, including Sunday's final.

