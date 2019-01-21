Four Locals Make The Cut At Football Alberta Camp

Four Okotoks high school football players have made the cut for the final selection camps for a couple of big time Football Alberta teams.

The quartet were in Edmonton over the weekend for a selection camp, where they made the final 130 out of the 400 players at the camp.

Three of the players are from the Holy Trinity Academy Knights, Receiver Nicholas Dielissen, Linebacker Jack Dutton and Defensive Back Michael Peloso while Foothills Falcons Linebacker Carson Remus also made the cut.

The final selection camp will be held on the weekend of April 5th to 7th in Calgary and out of that final selection camp, two teams will be selected to represent Alberta at the U-18 Football Canada Cup held in Kingston, Ontario, July 6th to the 13th.

The U-17 team will travel to Maui for a development camp against a Hawaiian, high school in August, plus an exhibition against Team Saskatchewan in June.