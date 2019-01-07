Time To Start Thinking Lacrosse

Details
Category: Local Sports

Lacrosse season is still a few months away, but registration is already well underway.

Laurie Hunka with the Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Association says they opened it up on January 1, and have been busy ever since.

She says compared to other sports, Lacrosse is pretty affordable.

"The price ranges anywhere from $385 to $460 per year. And we are able to take different forms of payment. And we of course have families that work with Kidsport and Jump Start as well. So, if anybody needs any kind of help like that. We can also make payment arrangements for families who need that as well."

Hunka says you can go to their Facebook page to find all the info you need to register.

You can also go to their website.

If you have questions, email them at [email protected] or call Laurie at (403)875-2576.

