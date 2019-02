The Okotoks Oilers have a busy weekend ahead with three games on the schedule.

They're home to the Spruce Grove Saints Friday, February 15, then the Canmore Eagles come calling Saturday, February 16.

Both games are 7 o'clock starts at the Pason Centennial Arena.

The Oilers then wrap up the weekend on Monday, February 18, as they play the back half of their home and home series with the Eagles out in Canmore starting at 2:30 p.m.