Details
Category: Local Sports

A busy long weekend for the Okotoks Oilers as they face three tough AJHL South Division opponents.

They're in Canmore Friday, October 5, to battle the Eagles.

They're back home Sunday, October 7 at 4:15 p.m., when the Drumheller Dragons come to town and then wind up the weekend back on the road on holiday Monday, October 8, in Brooks against the first place Bandits.

The Oilers are sixth in the AJHL's South Division at 2-3-and-1 and falling behind the leaders fast.

All three games this weekend are against teams above them, and a sweep would go a long way towards getting them back in the race for first place.

More Sports News

Okotoks Oilers Celebrate Consecutive Victory

The Okotoks Oilers started off slow, trailing behind the Calgary Mustangs in last nights final preseason game in the AJHL Junior Hockey League on September 9. However, after tieing up the game in the…

Oilers & Bandits - Round One

The Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits kick off the AJHL pre-season Friday, August 31, as they hook up at the Centennial Arena in Okotoks. Even though it's a pre-season game, the Bandits already know…

Bisons Home To Blackfalds Friday

The High River Flyers will try to bust out of three game losing slump Friday, October 5 at home as they take on the Stettler Lightning in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Flyers are fourth…

Three Game Weekend Could Be Make Or Break For Oilers

A busy long weekend for the Okotoks Oilers as they face three tough AJHL South Division opponents. They're in Canmore Friday, October 5, to battle the Eagles. They're back home Sunday, October 7 at…

Football Night In The Foothills

A couple of games on tap in high school football Thursday, October 4. The Willow Creek Cobras take their show on the road to face the 5-and-0 W.R. Meyers Rebels in Taber. Cobras Coach Tim Bryson says…

Flyers Don't Want To Look Past Lightning To Bisons Game

The High River Flyers are still trying to find their feet this Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season. They're 2-3-and-1 to start and hope to have better luck this weekend against the Stettler…

Bisons Not Complaining About Targets On Their Backs

The Okotoks Bisons will take their 6-and-0 record out for a spin this weekend against a couple of big rivals. They're home to the Blackfalds Wranglers Friday, October 5 at 8 o'clock at the Murray…

Bisons Tops In Heritage League

The High River Flyers dropped both their games over the weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. 2-1 in overtime to the Mountainview Colts Friday, September 28, and then 7-1 in Airdrie…

Falcons, Knights & Cobras All Stand Pat

An up and down weekend for local high school football teams. The Comp Falcons were shut-out 27-0 by the Vernon Panthers Friday, September 28 at their "Blackout" night in Okotoks. They fall to…

Big Tournament Wins For Mustangs And Hawks

A gold medal for the Highwood Mustangs junior boys volleyball squad over the weekend as they got the win at a tournament in Brooks. Not as good for the senior boys as they finished in fourth and out…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login