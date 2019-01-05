The Start Of 2019, A Mixed Bag For Local Teams

Details
A few of our local teams dusted off their skates on January 4 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League and hit the ice again to open up 2019, with some mixed results.

There wasn't much love for our High River Flyers in the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex to start off the year, as they played host to the struggling Ponoka Stampeders.

The Flyers fold last nights outing, giving up an 8-2 win to the Stamps.

The Stampeders make good use of a penalty filled first period on behalf of the Flyers, throwing four goals into the net before the end of the first period.

The Flyers return two goals in the second period, but it isn't enough to curb the Stamps relentless offense.

The High River squad will be back in the Rec-plex on Friday January 11 to take on the Southern leading Coaldale Copperheads.

As for the Okotoks Bisons, they had a narrow win against the Mountainview Colts in their 2019 debut outing, in the Murray Arena.

With both teams throwing 54 shots on net, the game ends in a 5-4 overtime win for the Bisons.

They'll be heading out to the Kinplex arena in Medicine Hat, to take on the Cubs on January 5 at 5 p.m.

Lastly, the Lomond Lakers host the Ponoka Stamps in Claresholm on January 5 at 7:30 p.m.

 

