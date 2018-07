Another win for the Okotoks Dawgs, away from home on Saturday July 28 2018, as they beat the Brooks Bombers 14-3 in Elk Stadium.

The powerhouse offense for the Dawgs was spearheaded by Collin Ridout, scoring three runs and three hits, including a home run and a walk.

Overall the Dawgs had 15 hits and 4 doubles in the game.

Tonight's game on Sunday July 29 2018, back at home in Seaman Stadium, the Dawgs will be taking on the Lethbridge Bulls.

The first pitch flies at 2:05pm.