The Oilers Inch Closer To Contesting Second Spot In The South

On December 21 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issues bringing down the Olds Grizzlys.

The Oilers shutout the Grizzlys 6-0, out in the Olds Sportsplex.

#4 Dylan Holloway powers the offense for the Oilers, putting three in the net, with further goals scored by #27 Marc Pasemko, #22 Blake Wells and #26 Dylan James.

There's one final game on tap in 2018 for the Oilers as they head to the Ken Bracko Arena at the Max Bell Centre to challenge another struggling team, the Calgary Canucks.

The Okotoks squad will undoubtedly be looking to make this game count, to bring them closer to usurping the second spot in the South Division standings.

The Drumheller Dragons currently occupy that second spot, leading the Oilers by only one point.

