After a night of victories at the High River Rec-plex on Saturday July 28 2018, it all comes down to a final game championship match today on Sunday July 29 2018, for the High River Heat lacrosse team.

In the previous night, The Heat took down the Lloydminster Xtreme 9-5, and then beat the Sherwood Park Titans 19-10 later that night.

The match that will determine the Jr.B Tier II provincial Champion team, will start at 2pm at the High River Rec-plex.