Team West Earns Victory In Last Night's CJHL Prospects Game

Team West took the win 5-2 over team East in the CJHL Prospects game last night here in Okotoks.

Okotoks Oilers players, Quinn Olson and Dylan Holloway were on the ice for the game, and Oiler Dylan Holloway says it was a great opportunity to reconnect with some teammates from the World Junior "A" Hockey Challenge in Bonnyville in January.

"I made so many good friends on that trip. So, it was so much fun. Just so happy to be with all those boys again, and catch up, it was sort of like a reunion. So, it was just a lot of fun."

Matthew Davis from the Spruce Grove Saints and Luke Bast from the Brooks Bandits were the two AJHL players with goals during the game.

Our Okotoks Oilers will hit the ice again this Friday, January 25th, in Calgary for a match with the Calgary Canucks.