Roy Says Combine Talent Impressed The Scouts

The annual Bryn Roy Football Combine was a big success last weekend at the Crescent Point Field House in Aldersyde.

Roy, who played with both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes in the CFL, says the scouts were very impressed with the level of talent on display.

"The only thing that they were disappointed about was that some of the real good talent was so young, so they've got to wait too. Which is good because it shows good for the area. It essentially is proving what I've known for a while and that's that this area puts off some major talent."

Roy says scouts and recruiters in both Canada and the States are starting to figure out Canadian Football players can hold their own with those from south of the border.