Regular Season Finales In High School Football

It's the final game of the regular season for the Willow Creek Cobras Friday, October 12, in high school football.

They host the unranked Chinook Coyotes out of Lethbridge, but Cobras Coach Tim Bryson says they should give them a good game.

"They hung in there with Catholic Central. They were pretty much even with (W.R.) Meyers at the half, before Meyers kind of blew them out in the second half. So, they're a lot better than last year and they've got some guys that are going to be able to make plays on you if you're not careful."

Kick-off is 7 o'clock in Claresholm.

In Okotoks, the Foothills Falcons are home as well as they host the Rundle College Cobras starting at 7 p.m., and the Holy Trinity Academy Knights are on the road in Strathmore.

