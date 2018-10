The struggles for the Foothills Eagles Pee-Wee football squad continued over the weekend.

They fell 15-0 to the Calgary Cowboys Saturday, October 6 in the City.

They take on the Chestermere Chiefs Saturday, October 13 at Encana Field at Shouldice Park in their final regular season game.

Coach Lance Kelly says it's a big game for the team as they need the win, and a little help as they look to make it into the playoffs.