One Last Chance for Nanton's Team Harty

Nanton's Jeremy Harty Rink saw one win and one loss yesterday in the Boston Pizza Cup Alberta Men's Curling Championship.

A win against the Scott Garnett Rink yesterday afternoon saw them advance to the Championship Qualifier, but a 9-2 loss to the defending champions, the Brendan Bottcher Rink set them back a step.

They'll have one last chance to qualify today, as they play Edmonton's Karsten Sturmay rink this afternoon.

They beat Sturmay 7-2 in their previous meeting on Thursday.

They'll hit the ice at 2pm.