One Okotoks Oilers forward has caught the eye of NHL Central Scouting heading into this year's draft.

Quinn Olson is the top rated North American skater in the AJHL, as he's ranked at 154th in the mid-term rankings.

Olson, along with teammate, Dylan Holloway, will be on the ice for Team West Tuesday, January 22, at the annual CJHL Prospects game, which gets going at 7 o'clock at the Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.