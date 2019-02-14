Okotoks to Host Major Provincial Hockey Tournament

Okotoks will become a hockey town in March, when it hosts of the 2019 Atom AA Major Provincial Championships.

Young hockey players from across the province will come to the Pason Centennial arena for what has been called the most important tournament of the season.

Tournament Chair Daron Dumanski estimates between 90-100 players and their families will be staying in Okotoks during the tournament. He says the Pason is more than capable of hosting the event.

"Everything's good there, the town's been really good with accomodating everything we need to do. The welcoming area, both cie surfaces, hospitality rooms, they're all exactly what we need for the event and what Hockey Alberta needs for their people for the event."

Dumanski says the next step is getting out and supporting these young athletes.

"Biggest thing is just to come and support these kids; I mean they've worked hard all year, all their career to get to this point, to try and win it. Biggest thing: just support them, that's all they need. Come cheer them on."

The tournament runs from March 14th-17th.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]