Okotoks To Host 2019 Baseball Canada National Women`s Championship

The Okotoks Dawgs announced today that Okotoks has been named the host city for the 2019 Baseball Canada National Women's Championship.

The event will showcase the best women's teams and talent from across Canada in a four-day tournament where the national champions will be determined.

The primary host site will be Tourmaline Field, with some games also being held at Seaman Stadium.

This event will be the first ever Baseball Canada National Championship hosted in Okotoks, as the community reputation as a home for baseball continues to grow.

This comes after a November announcement that Okotoks has also been chosen to host the 2020 and 2021 Ray Carter Cup.

The prestigious event will take place from July 4th through 7th, with preliminary rounds commencing on the 4th, and the medal round and championship game being played on.