Okotoks Oilers Take The Win In Overtime

Tally up a needed win for the Okotoks Oilers in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League on October 5, as they made a comeback against the Eagles away in Canmore.

The game goes to the Oilers who won 7-6 in overtime.

Things were looking even by the end of the first period, but by the end of the second, the Oilers saw themselves at a two point deficit, trailing behind the Eagles 5-3.

The Oilers launched a counter attack in the third period, putting the game into overtime.

Oilers forward #11 Quinn Olson ends the game early in the overtime period, and evens up the Oilers ratio at 3 wins and 3 losses and 1 OTL, and snaps a two game losing skid for the team.

Both teams put plenty of shots on the net, the Eagles tallying up a total of 38 compared to the Oilers 36.

The Oilers next game is on October 7, in a match up against the Drumheller Dragons at home in the Pason centennial arena, at 4 p.m.

The Dragons are coming off a victory at home against the Camrose Kodiaks, who fell to the Dragons on October 5, 5-4.

 

