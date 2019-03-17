Okotoks Oilers Go Up 2-0 In AJHL Playoffs

Details
Another victory for the Okotoks Oilers as they destroyed the Camrose Kodiaks 5-1 Saturday, March 16 in the AJHL playoffs.

This gives the Oilers a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series against the Kodiaks, and a 5 game winning streak to open their playoff run.

Dylan Holloway was the star of the game, tallying three points including two goals.

The Oilers were unrelenting, pelting the Kodiaks netminder with 42 shots on goal, while the Kodiaks only mustered up 15.

The Oilers will travel to Camrose for game 3 tomorrow night. Puck drop is at 7.

