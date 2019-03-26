Okotoks Master Coach And Bowler To Compete In Nationals

Okotoks will have representation at this year's five pin National Bowling Championships in Quebec.

Master Bowler and Coach, Donna Stratton, qualified as second in the top five at the Provincials in Ponoka, meaning she and four other ladies will head east this summer.

"I actually lost first place by one pin. I think I would rather lose by a lot, all I would have needed to do was take out a corner pin somewhere in those 16 games, and that would have made me first," she said.

She says although the sport is declining slightly, her passion for it developed at an early age.

"It's declining, we're trying to get our numbers back up. If we can grow the sport to what it used to be, that would be amazing. I was 11 when i started, and I immediately fell in love with the sport," said Stratton.

Stratton and her other four teammates will head to Gatineau, Quebec from June 28th through July fourth, competing for the gold medal against bowlers from all over Canada.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]