Okotoks Football Players Make The Cut At Football Alberta Camp

Four Okotoks high school football players will be moving on to final selection camps for a couple of big time Football Alberta teams after making the cut.

They were in Edmonton over the weekend for a selection camp, making the final 130 out of 400 players.

Holy Trinity Academy Knights, Receiver Nicholas Dielissen, Linebacker Jack Dutton and Defensive Back Michael Peloso were chosen, along with Foothills Falcons Linebacker Carson Remus.

The final camp will be held on April 5th to 7th in Calgary and two teams will be selected to represent Alberta at the U-18 Football Canada Cup held in Kingston, Ontario, July 6th to the 13th.

The U-17 team will travel to Maui, Hawaii for a development camp against a Hawaiian high school in August, and an exhibition against Team Saskatchewan in June.