Okotoks Curling Club Home To Junior Provincials

Championship curling comes to Okotoks for the next five days starting Wednesday, January 2, at the Okotoks Curling Club with the Provincial Men's and Women's Juniors.

A pair of local curlers are in the mix.

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus is throwing second stones for the Desmond Young Rink out of Edmonton's Saville Club.

While his former teammate, Jared Palnuik is skipping his own squad out of Airdrie.

They kick things off with three draws Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 Wednesday night.

The Provincials run through to the finals Sunday, January 6 starting at 2 p.m.

