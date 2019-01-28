Okotoks Curler Off To The Brier

An Okotoks curler is heading to both the Brier and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this year.

Taylor Ardiel moved to Dartmouth, Nova Scotia back in 2016 to continue his competitive curling career, and run a curling rink in the area.

His hard work paid off as he and the rest of his team, took the Nova Scotia Men's title Sunday, January 27, at their hometown club.

Ardiel, who throws lead stones for the Stuart Thompson rink, will also head to the Scotties in Sydney, Nova Scotia next month as he coaches Nova Scotia's ladies champions.

The Brier gets rolling Saturday, March 2 in Brandon, Manitoba.