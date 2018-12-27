Details
Category: Local Sports

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers got off to a decent start at the 41st annual Mac's 'AAA' Midget tournament in Calgary on Boxing Day.

They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Calgary Buffaloes at the Max Bell arena for their 10:00 a.m. game.

Both Oilers goals came on the power play during the second period with goals by Max Kathol and Alaister Standen.

Assists went to Brayden Kapty and Jaevon Buschlen on the Kathol goal with Nathan Fox and Anson McMaster assisting on the Standen goal.

And Oilers goaltender, Gage Alexander stopped 39 of the 41 shots he faced.  The Oilers peppered the Buffaloes net with 27 shots.

The next matchup for the Bow Mark Oilers is Thursday December 27th at 11:45 a.m. as they go up against the Vancouver NE Chiefs at the Father David Bauer arena.

More Sports News

Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Off to Good Start at Mac's Midget Tourney

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers got off to a decent start at the 41st annual Mac's 'AAA' Midget tournament in Calgary on Boxing Day. They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Calgary Buffaloes at the Max Bell…

Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research. Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging…

Oilers Gearing up for AAA Midget Mac's Tournament

The 41st Mac's AAA Midget World Invitational Hockey Tournament is fast approaching, and the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers are eyeing the cup this year. 25 teams hailing from as close as Calgary and…

Oilers Close Year With Consecutive Shutouts

The Okotoks Oilers pitched their second straight shut-out, blanking the Calgary Canucks 11-0 Saturday, December 22 at the Max Bell Arena in Calgary. However, the Oilers hold on second spot in the…

Bisons, Lakers End 2018 On Sour Notes

A couple of losses to end the first half of the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season for the Okotoks Bisons and the Lomond Lakers. The Bisons fell 3-2 in overtime Friday, December 22 to the…

The Oilers Inch Closer To Contesting Second Spot In The South

On December 21 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issues bringing down the Olds Grizzlys. The Oilers shutout the Grizzlys 6-0, out in the Olds Sportsplex. #4 Dylan…

A Trio Of Teams Looking For A Better Start In 2019

It was a rough send-off to the year of 2018 for three locals teams in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Okotoks Bisons manage to drop their game out in Stettler versus the Lightning, folding…

Local Teams Wind Up 2018 On The Road

Both the Okotoks Bisons and Lomond Lakers wrap up the 2018 half of their Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season's Friday, December 21, on the road. The Bisons are in Stettler to face the Lightning,…

Flyers Alumni Game Goes Friday

The High River Flyers are done until 2019, but the old guys hit the ice Friday, December 21, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex for an their annual Alumni Game starting at 8 o'clock. It's free…

Holy Trinity Academy Knights Earn A Spot At Provincials

Exciting times for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Saturday, November 17, as they took the win over the Hunting Hills Lightning, 28-13 in the Tier 2 South Division Finals. The Knights now head to…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login