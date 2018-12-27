Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Off to Good Start at Mac's Midget Tourney

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers got off to a decent start at the 41st annual Mac's 'AAA' Midget tournament in Calgary on Boxing Day.

They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Calgary Buffaloes at the Max Bell arena for their 10:00 a.m. game.

Both Oilers goals came on the power play during the second period with goals by Max Kathol and Alaister Standen.

Assists went to Brayden Kapty and Jaevon Buschlen on the Kathol goal with Nathan Fox and Anson McMaster assisting on the Standen goal.

And Oilers goaltender, Gage Alexander stopped 39 of the 41 shots he faced. The Oilers peppered the Buffaloes net with 27 shots.

The next matchup for the Bow Mark Oilers is Thursday December 27th at 11:45 a.m. as they go up against the Vancouver NE Chiefs at the Father David Bauer arena.