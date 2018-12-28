Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Earn A Shutout In Mac's Midget AAA

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers had a good night out in Calgary on December 27, in the ongoing Mac's AAA Midget hockey tournament.

The Okotoks squad manages a decisive win over the Vancouver NE Chiefs, beating them 6-0 in their afternoon pairing.

Starting with an early goal in the first period, the Oilers squad pick up the pace in the second, throwing three more goals in the Vancouver net.

The opening goal is scored by Daxton Budd seven minutes into the game, with three additional goals scored by the squad heading in the second period.

Oilers netminder Casey Thompson earns the team a shutout, blocking 19 shots.

On the following day on December 28, the Oilers will are scheduled to take on the St. Alberta Nektar Data Systems Raiders.

That game is a 5:15 p.m. start in the Ken Bracko Arena in Calgary.

