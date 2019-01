The Okotoks Oilers won their seventh in a row with a 3-1 win over the Drayton Valley Thunder Sunday, January 20, at the Pason Centennial Arena.

Austin Wong, Dylan Holloway and Kyle Gordon all lit the lamp for the Oilers, as they've moved five points up on the Drumhellers Dragons for second spot in the AJHL's South Division.

The Oilers are in Calgary Friday, January 25 and Sunday, January 27, for dates against the Canucks and Mustangs.