The Okotoks Oilers will try to finish their series against the Camrose Kodiaks tonight at home in game five of their AJHL South Division semi-final.

The Oilers are leading the series three games to one.

Game time is 7 o'clock at the Pason Centennial Arena.

Game six, if needed, will go in Camrose on Sunday, March 23rd.\

The Brooks Bandits can advance to the South final with a win at home against the Canmore Eagles tonight, as well.