Oilers Victorious Against North Leading Crusaders

On January 19 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers found themselves up against the North division leading Sherwood Park Crusaders to a crowd of over 900 in the Pason Centennial Arena.

While off to a rocky start, the Oilers pull out the stops and bring down the Crusader for the second time this month.

Final score of the game was 7-3 for our Oilers.

Taking advantage of a power play, Crusaders William Zapernik gets a pass from Arjun Atwal to open the scoring for the night.

While Oilers Jack Works gets a goal to even up the first period 11 minutes in, the first period ends in the Crusaders favor.

In the middle of the second period however, the Oilers catch their second win, and return a flurry of goals to end the game.

With another win against the Crusaders, the Oilers follow up with another home ice game against the Drayton Valley Thunder on January 20.

The game starts at 4:15 p.m. in the Pason Centennial Arena.

