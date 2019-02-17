Oilers Triumph 5-1 Over the Visiting Canmore Eagles

A big win last night for the Okotoks Oilers.

It was the first in a home and home against the Canmore Eagles, and the Oilers made a strong first impression.

It was a jam packed 3rd period, starting at 2-1 to the Oilers.

The third Oilers goal came nearly 17 minutes into the 3rd period, with another just a minute later and a fifth just two minutes after that.

Each goal came from a different Oiler, with Jack Works, Austin Wong, Seth Bernard-Docker, Eric Parker, and Carson Dyck each contributing to the sizable 5-1 win.

They'll play the second in the home and home in Canmore tomorrow, and have a nice little break before the Calgary Mustangs come to town Friday.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]